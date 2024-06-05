FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

TSE BMO opened at C$119.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

