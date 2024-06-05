FY2025 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report released on Friday, May 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 3.1 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

