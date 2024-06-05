FY2027 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05).

DAWN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.52. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

