GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 338,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.31. 7,460,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,487. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

