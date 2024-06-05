GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 2,200,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,708. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

