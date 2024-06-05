GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

