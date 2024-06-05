Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. 219,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

