Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.90 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Steel Partners worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,138.86.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

