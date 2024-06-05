Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BHP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 2,604,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

