Gabelli Funds LLC Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $38,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 867,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.