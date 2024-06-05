Gabelli Funds LLC Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $38,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE MOD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 867,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing
Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing
In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.