Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 845.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

CI traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $334.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.98. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

