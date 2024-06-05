Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Liberty Global worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,482. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,403 shares of company stock worth $1,830,233 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

