Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 63,799 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,799 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $73,999,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 2,576,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,037. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

