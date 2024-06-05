Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of GLPG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 7,243.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

