Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 132,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 199,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Galecto Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.