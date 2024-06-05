GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.80. 221,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 383,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,670 and have sold 21,249 shares valued at $228,370. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

