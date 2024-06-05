General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEHR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

AEHR traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 505,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,668. The stock has a market cap of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

