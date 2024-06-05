General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 175,100 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Quantum-Si worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 326,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,108. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 7,145.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

