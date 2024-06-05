General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $325.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

