General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.52 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 918,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,458,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

