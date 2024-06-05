Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.50 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

