Genpact Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genpact in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

G stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

