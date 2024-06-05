George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.78

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$197.78 and last traded at C$196.25, with a volume of 184351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$195.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$4,195,261.43. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$4,195,261.43. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,556 in the last ninety days. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

