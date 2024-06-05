Gerard M. Knauer Sells 1,305 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $20,592.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at $262,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 610,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 81.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 136,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

