GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 5.2% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 979,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,053,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

