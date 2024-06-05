Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.13

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.13 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 14670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.