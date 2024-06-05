Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1332 per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
