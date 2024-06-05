Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as high as $115.78 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 443129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

Several other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,545,213. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,807,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Glaukos by 236.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $15,065,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

