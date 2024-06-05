Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 532,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 223,743 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

