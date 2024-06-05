Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

