Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
EFAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
