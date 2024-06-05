Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

