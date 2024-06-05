GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $72,221.07 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.63. 1,160,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,174. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.