Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 212312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.77.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.