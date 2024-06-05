Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Trading Halts Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.