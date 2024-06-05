Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 2,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

