Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Griffon worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 10.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Griffon by 32.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Griffon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GFF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 379,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.