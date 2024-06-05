Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GUG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 14,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,356. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.