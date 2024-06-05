Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 184,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
