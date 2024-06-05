Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:GOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 184,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

