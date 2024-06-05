Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 16,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

