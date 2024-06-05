Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,375. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $189,965,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.