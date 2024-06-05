Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.55. 17,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.