Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.55. 17,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
