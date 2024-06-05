Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 2,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

