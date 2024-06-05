Hanesbrands Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

HBI stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

