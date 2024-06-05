Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Harford Bank stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

