Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Harford Bank Stock Performance
Harford Bank stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.
About Harford Bank
