Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $785,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hasbro by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 356,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

