HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.65. 647,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,831. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

