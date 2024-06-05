Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.41), with a volume of 225930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.19).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,420.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.47.

Helios Underwriting Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

