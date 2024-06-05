Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Down 0.7%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. 39,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 434,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
