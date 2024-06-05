Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNAZ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.