Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ HNNAZ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
