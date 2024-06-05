Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 15319627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 14.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

